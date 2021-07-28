Schneider National (SNDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY21 guidance at $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.