Peel Hunt Upgrades Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) to Hold

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $10.30 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.