Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $21.44 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

REMYY stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

