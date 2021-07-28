$64.07 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $64.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Camtek reported sales of $37.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $247.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $256.00 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87. Camtek has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

