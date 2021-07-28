S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce sales of $35.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $25.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $95.28 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

