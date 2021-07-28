Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,200 shares of company stock valued at $643,094. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

