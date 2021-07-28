$171.51 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce $171.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the highest is $186.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $43.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 298.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $742.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $779.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40.

AHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $262.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

