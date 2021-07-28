Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 464 ($6.06). Helical shares last traded at GBX 461 ($6.02), with a volume of 236,279 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £562.88 million and a P/E ratio of 31.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 442.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

