Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

ALTY stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.