Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 224.8% from the June 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BUG opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.