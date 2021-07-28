Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 2,632 ($34.39), with a volume of 14,588 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,755.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The company has a market cap of £816.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Insiders acquired 372 shares of company stock worth $1,104,833 in the last quarter.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

