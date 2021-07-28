Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 177.40 ($2.32). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.30), with a volume of 662,378 shares.

GKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.65 million and a PE ratio of -10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.08%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

