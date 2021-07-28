Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.76 ($6.77).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.38 ($6.32) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

