APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

