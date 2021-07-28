HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. HP has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.