Brokers Offer Predictions for Rice Acquisition Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rice Acquisition in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rice Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RICE opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75. Rice Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

