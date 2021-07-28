Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

Brenntag stock opened at €84.54 ($99.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €78.90. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

