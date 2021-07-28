Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag stock opened at €84.54 ($99.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €78.90. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.