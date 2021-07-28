Brokers Set Expectations for Berry Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Berry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

BRY opened at $5.39 on Monday. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $433.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 131,958 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 15.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

