Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

