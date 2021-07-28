Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.72 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -6.04 Video River Networks $1.63 million 8.40 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65% Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

Summary

Video River Networks beats Bluegreen Vacations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.