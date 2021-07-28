Head to Head Review: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF) & The Competition

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS: ORTIF) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ortho Regenerative Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies Competitors 306 1240 2153 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% Ortho Regenerative Technologies Competitors -191.77% -61.43% -13.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A -$2.82 million -2.69 Ortho Regenerative Technologies Competitors $1.11 billion $143.93 million 17.51

Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ortho Regenerative Technologies rivals beat Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.