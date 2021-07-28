Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Head to Head Analysis

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 298.32% 25.46% 16.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.49 $1.71 million N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was previously known as Voyageur Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. was formed in 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

