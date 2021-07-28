Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torrid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $23.38 on Monday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

