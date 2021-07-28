Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $14.50 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

