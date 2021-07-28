EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 16.01 and a one year high of 21.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

