Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Tyme Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 39,516 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,441% compared to the average volume of 1,116 call options.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at $33,394,617.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,598,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,095.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,125 shares of company stock worth $627,681. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYME opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

