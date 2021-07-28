DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the ride-hailing company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 8.04 on Monday. DiDi Global has a 12-month low of 7.16 and a 12-month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

