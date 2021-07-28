DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the ride-hailing company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 8.04 on Monday. DiDi Global has a 12-month low of 7.16 and a 12-month high of 18.01.
DiDi Global Company Profile
