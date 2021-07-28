Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 269,171 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.04.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.
About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.
