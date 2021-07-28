Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 269,171 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

