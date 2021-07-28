V.F. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,511 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,066% compared to the typical daily volume of 730 put options.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.