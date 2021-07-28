Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.50. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 21,475 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.