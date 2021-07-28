Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.16. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 47,274 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSI. Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

