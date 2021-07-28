Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,551.50 ($20.27). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,519 ($19.85), with a volume of 975,238 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,802.60 ($23.55).

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,542.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.38 billion and a PE ratio of 40.72.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

