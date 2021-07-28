Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$25.45 by BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been assigned a C$25.45 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.72.

Shares of AC opened at C$25.18 on Monday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

