Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $17,332,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $6,784,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

