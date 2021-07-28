IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

