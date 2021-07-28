Centamin (TSE:CEE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (TSE:CEE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.
TSE CEE opened at C$1.80 on Monday. Centamin has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.87.
Centamin Company Profile
