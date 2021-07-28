Centamin (TSE:CEE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (TSE:CEE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

TSE CEE opened at C$1.80 on Monday. Centamin has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.87.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

