Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $13.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

