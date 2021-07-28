Critical Contrast: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $138.62 million 6.06 $8.87 million N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 10.50 $33.02 million $0.45 27.76

Vinci Partners Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pzena Investment Management.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 9.07% 15.59% 9.11% Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pzena Investment Management and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 90.55%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Pzena Investment Management on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses. The firm uses a combination of fundamental analysis to make its investments. The firm employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

