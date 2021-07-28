Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Increased by Piper Sandler

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.