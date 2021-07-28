Lincoln National (LNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LNC opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

