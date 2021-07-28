Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Lowered by Analyst

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of DEN opened at $62.53 on Monday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

