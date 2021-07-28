Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWI. Truist Securities increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,317,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

