Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Reduced by Analyst

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $33.96 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 68.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 222,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 58.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 693,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 255,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 106.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 388,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $6,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.