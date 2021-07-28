Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGY opened at $13.90 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

