EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $463.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $553.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $561.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

