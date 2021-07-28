Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

GDP stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $214.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,061 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

