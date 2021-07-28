Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.
DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.
DPZ opened at $538.01 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.20.
In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
