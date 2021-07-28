Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

DPZ opened at $538.01 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

