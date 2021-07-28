Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) to “Hold”

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

CLIR stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

