Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $310.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,026 shares of company stock worth $3,743,255. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

