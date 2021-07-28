Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Sell

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.65 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $624.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 176,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

