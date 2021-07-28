Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Sell

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.65 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $624.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 176,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
